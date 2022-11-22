Celebrities That Know Their Way Around Casinos

Celebrities never seem to come out of fashion. They fascinate us with the way they perform in movies, in theaters, at concerts, and in the field too. They’re known for their unusual hobbies and that’s why we

love them.

With that in mind, you shouldn’t be surprised to see a celebrity or two in a casino. They like glamour and flashy lights, so why wouldn’t they go there? Sure, they can stay home and play their favorite casino game at an online casino like Novibet, but a trip to the nearest casino seems more interesting.

These celebrities belong to films, sports, and other areas of life, but they like their casino games. That’s why they would know their way around your local casino. Here are some of them:

Floyd Mayweather

Imagine you walk into your favorite casino and you see Floyd Mayweather. The boxer has quite a number of victories under his belt which is why he’s so famous. He’s a boxer that likes to spend big as he likes to remind everyone on his Instagram page. But his skill in the ring is unmatched which is why he’s a champion.

As a champion, he has a lot of money to spend and he doesn’t shy away from visiting a casino or two. He likes playing all sorts of games and he doesn’t care if he wins or loses. Casino games are on his mind when he’s looking to have a night out, but he’s still one of the best boxers in the world.

Ben Affleck

One of the greatest actors of our era is a casino fan. He has starred in lots of different movies and has shown his fans that he’s not afraid of mixing it up and trying new roles. But he also likes playing casino games. Poker is his game of choice and he’s been known to visit Vegas casinos frequently. He’s also got a poker title under his belt which shows you just how good he’s at poker. Ben also likes playing the slots which are why you might see him near the slot machine section at a Vegas casino or any other one. He

was also addicted to playing casino games but managed to beat his addiction.

Matt Damon

It’s no secret that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are buddies. They have been together in a couple of movies. Damon also has a successful streak of films such as the Martian, and the Bourne trilogy. But just like his friend Ben, he likes playing casino games in his spare time. Poker is his favorite casino game and you’ll likely see him in a casino or two. Matt has also brought his skills to the screen in Rounders so he’s merged his pastime with his passion in a way.

These are just 3 celebrities that enjoy casino games and would know their way around a casino. There are more of them and you shouldn’t be surprised to see them in your favorite casino someday.