Some Great Comedy Films to Relax With

Comedy is one of the oldest genre in human literature, and one of the most popular. It seems that, since the beginning of culture, people have demanded that their media make them think, cry, or laugh. And that tradition has continued throughout human history, all the way until today. The world of cinema has produced some truly gripping tragedies, thought-provoking dramas, but what we are going to focus on in this article, are the comedies that you can turn your brain off, and enjoy during the weekend. Let us look at some truly great comedies that have been released over the years.

Happy Gilmore

While Adam Sandler has shown his chops in some great dramatic performances, today, he is not the most respected actor in Hollywood. However, once upon a time, his films were regarded as great, and emotional comedies. Happy Gilmore is a story about a golfer, whose short temper gets him in trouble more often than not. Golf is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and golf matches see a lot of traffic on betting sites like the ones found on BetStation. However, Happy Gilmore is not just a film for golf fans. Anyone can enjoy the movie, as the plot places much greater emphasis on the relationships between the characters, and the comedy rather than on the sport itself.

Superbad

One of the pre-eminent teen, comedy dramas of the 2000s, Superbad tells the story of two, unpopular high-school friends, played by Michael Cera and Jonah Hill. After a booze-filled night, the two are forced to deal with the possibility that their friendship might fall apart, due to them picking different colleges to attend.

Superbad is a fantastic, heart-filled film, the success of which has spawned a dozen-or-so unsuccessful, and lesser imitators. Despite this, it stands atop the pyramid, as one of the best coming-of-age comedies of the mid-2000s.

The Cornetto Trilogy

Edgar Wright is, perhaps, one of the most original voices in the world of mainstream cinema. Even today, he produces some truly fantastic films, including Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho. However, before these two broke through to the mainstream, American audience, Edgar Wright created a trilogy of science fiction, horror, and action inspired comedies, starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

The Cornetto Trilogy consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and At World’s End. The three movies all feature the trademark comedy of the director, with the added benefit of working as fantastic films in the genre they are spoofing (zombie films, action films, body invasion/sci-fi films respectively).

Honorable Mentions

Apart from the three films listed above, there are a plethora of comedic masterpieces released in the 2000s that will make you forget all your stressors for a couple of hours. 500 Days of Summer is a romantic-comedy, though with a major emphasis on romance and drama, the Hangover series is a not-to-be-taken-seriously trilogy, with a fabulous cast of characters and fantastic performances, and Zombieland is another zombie movie spoof that only recently got a sequel.