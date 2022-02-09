Why You Should Consider a Moissanite Engagement Ring

Are you looking for something unique to propose to your significant other? If yes, then consider a moissanite ring. This type of engagement ring has become very popular lately because it is the perfect combination of beauty and affordability. Moissanite is a naturally occurring gemstone mined from the earth. The stone was named after French chemist Henri Moissan who discovered it in 1879.

Today, Moissanite engagement rings are a great choice for anyone looking for a diamond engagement ring. They are much less expensive than diamonds, and they look beautiful too. However, what makes them so special? Read on to find out more about this amazing gemstone.

What Is A Moissanite Engagement Ring?

A moissanite engagement ring is a gorgeous alternative to traditional diamond engagement rings. It is one of the hardest materials known to man. Unlike a diamond, moissanite does not require any heat or pressure to create its brilliant shine. In fact, the only way to change the color of moissanite is by changing the amount of light that shines on it.

After the discovery, researchers went on further to find out that moissanite is Silicon Carbide (SiC). With this further discovery, scientists were able to create synthetic versions of moissanite. These synthetic gems are an alternative to diamonds in jewelry.

Unlike diamonds only found in nature, you can create moissanites in laboratories. This means that you can size or shape moissanite the way you want. It also comes with its own set of characteristics.

Choosing Moissanite for Your Engagement Ring

Moissanite gem is now among the top alternatives to diamond engagement rings. It is among the top stones you will find in the jewelry market. It is no longer a case of diamond all the way for all jewelry enthusiasts. There are many reasons why people choose Moissanite over diamonds. Here are some of those reasons:

Moissanite is cheaper than diamonds. As mentioned earlier, moissanite is much cheaper than diamonds. However, if you want to get a high quality moissanite, you should expect to pay around $500 per carat. Diamonds, on the other hand, can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 depending on their size and cut.

Moissanite is easier to maintain. Since moissanite is harder than diamonds, it will last longer. In addition, unlike diamonds, moissanite does not scratch off when it gets wet. Therefore, if your fiancé drops his phone in water while he is taking pictures at the beach, there will not be any scratches on the surface of the ring.

Moissanite is durable. Moissanite is resistant to extreme temperatures. For example, it can withstand temperature ranging from -400 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that moissanite can survive in both hot and cold environments.

Moissanite is available in different colors. Although moissanite is a white gemstone, it has a wide range of colors. Some of these include yellow, pink, orange, brown, and blue. Each of these colors has its own unique beauty.

Moissanite is hypoallergenic. Because moissanite is pure silicon carbide, it is extremely hard and non-reactive. This means that moissanite is safe for sensitive skin like that of someone suffering from allergies.

Moissanite is light in weight. Everyone loves light pieces of jewelry to carry around on their body. Therefore, choosing a lightweight gemstone is all you need. In that case, moissanite becomes a perfect choice.

Moissanite lasts forever. Moissanite is among the most durable gemstones on earth. According to experts, moissanite can last for centuries without losing its brilliance.

Moissanite is more eco-friendly. Because moissanite is lab grown, it does not contribute to deforestation. In addition, since moissanite is made of silicon carbide, it does not emit greenhouse gases during production.

You can now choose stones such as moissanite for your engagement rings. The above qualities and features make moissanite a great choice for jewelry. Whereas diamond is still good for your jewelry, it is an expensive option.

If you are looking for a gemstone engagement ring that is not only beautiful but also affordable, then moissanite might just be what you need. With all the benefits that moissanite offers, it is no wonder why so many couples prefer to use moissanite instead of diamonds.