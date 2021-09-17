Those Nursery Rhymes that we heard in our youth,

were not as innocent as we like to remember them.

Some examples………….being,

Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall,

but in truth he did not have a great fall,

because all the Kings horses and all Kings men

were, doing what they do best and then,

they ran off with those tarts,

dressed for them, by their Queen of hearts.

Whilst Baa Baa Black Sheep, had three bags full,

of what we were led to believe was just wool.

However, in truth I must relate,

they were full of opiate.

Little Jack Horner sat in the corner,

having killed his brother, he was the mourner.

Then there were those who crept up from behind,

in truth those three mice were not really blind.

Using their carving knife, they caused you to die

and now you’re a Twinkle, Twinkle up in the sky.

Little Miss Muffet, sat on her tuffet,

being homeless, she had to rough it

It was an adult Jack and Jill, that went up the hill,

“Don’t worry”, said Jill I’m on the pill.

Those rhymes we were taught in our youth,

were changed, for us, to hide the truth.