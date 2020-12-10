After a difficult year, who will be 2020’s Christmas number 1?

The countdown to Christmas is officially on. Already, Christmas films are on our TV channels and subscription services, the shops are stocked with all our festive favourites – and of course, it’s time to start thinking about who will be the Christmas number 1. With no showing of The X Factor this year, the race will undoubtedly hot up for the Christmas number 1, with every artist thinking they’re in with a chance. So, let’s take a look at some of the acts that are the favourites in the latest Christmas number 1 odds.

LadBaby

The blogger and YouTube sensation, Mark Hoyle, also known as LadBaby is the favourite for the Christmas number 1. Should he be successful, the internet personality will have landed his third Christmas number 1 in as many years. He rose to fame in 2018, winning ‘Celebrity Dad of the Year’ and releasing charity single We Built this City… on Sausage Rolls, a parody of Starship’s We Built this City. His debut number 1 beat the likes of Ava Max and Ariana Grande to the top spot, and making him and wife Roxanne, the first YouTube stars to reach number 1 in the charts. Last year, he returned with I Love Sausage Rolls, another parody in homage to Joan Jett and later Britney Spears’ I Love Rock n Roll. While his single for 2020 is yet to be announced, we can’t help but think there will be another sausage roll-based title thrown in – especially now LadBaby has partnered with Walkers to create limited edition crisps based on the porky snack!

Mariah Carey #1

The unofficial Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has not one, but two entries aiming to hit the top spot this year. Her first sees her team up with fellow songstresses Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to re-release a cover version of her iconic 2010 Christmas song, Oh Santa! It has been a busy year for the 50-year-old singer, who spent the year celebrating #MC30 – the 30th anniversary of her debut album and start of her career. The track features on Mariah’s Apple TV+ special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special – and has gained a lot of traction since it landed on YouTube on December 4th.

Mariah Carey #2

Mariah’s second shot at Christmas number 1 glory comes by way of her classic Christmas tune, All I want for Christmas is You. First released in 1994, as part of her debut festive album Merry Christmas, it’s hard to believe it’s never been number 1 in the UK charts – especially given its regular re-release and popularity. It’s been covered by the cast of Glee, Michael Bublé and Carey even teamed up with Justin Bieber for a SuperFestive! version of the song. 26 years after it was originally released, what better time for the Queen of Christmas to finally bag that festive number 1 single?

Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman has released his first single in over a year, with All You’re Dreaming Of tipped to be Christmas number 1. The song went straight into the charts at number 4 and was that week’s highest new entry. In a statement, Gallagher said: “Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much-needed love and hope. Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

Proceeds from the song will also be donated to Acton for Children UK, until the end of this year. Despite eight number 1 singles with the band, Oasis never reached Christmas number 1, so now’s Liam’s chance to go it alone.