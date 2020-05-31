Is The Voice Really Considering These Changes to Shake Things Up?

TV shows are constantly having to keep up with their rivals to deliver something different and zany to audiences. Love Island took us on a winter holiday in the middle of freezing January for its latest series, while The Masked Singer sounds more like a fever dream than a hit singing competition. The Voice is the latest TV show to be considered for some new ideas to spruce it up. What does the word on the street say about The Voice and its latest changes?

Who are the Rumored Judges?

A lot of people tune in to see which judges are adjudicating the competition. Reports are still unconfirmed that Gary Busey, Psychic Sally Morgan, and Sharon from UK soap EastEnders are being considered to judge the show. Busey won his season of Celebrity Big Brother, so is clearly loved by fans, while Leticia Dean – in character as Sharon Mitchell – could bring a grittier edge to the competition. Of course, Psychic Sally may have an advantage by being able to communicate with the other side to identify who the top singers might be. Among other highly rumored judges are Taylor Armstrong a.k.a. the lady in the ‘woman yells at cat meme’, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, and Alex from Target.

Survivor Meets The Voice?

But that isn’t the only major change that could be hitting The Voice. Remember when Will.i.am accidentally turned around for someone when he was cleaning his button? Rumors have circulated about the addition of a special button each judge has to turn one of their fellow judges around. The trick is – the audience and singer won’t know if the judge has genuinely turned around or if they have been forced to turn by the button. Shows like Survivor are popular due to the plotting that goes on, so adding some elements of trickery and deception to The Voice could help it find a new niche. It would fall somewhere between a hit singing sensation and an episode of House of Cards.

Does The Voice Need These Changes?

The Voice is immensely popular – smashing records that American Idol set by accruing around 10 million viewers for its 2020 season in the USA and with the UK version beating out competition from The Greatest Dancer and far surpassing The X Factor’s latest figures. The show began in 2012 and has boasted judges with musical pedigree such as Sir Tom Jones, Boy George, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Will.i.am, and Kylie Minogue.

It's not just a sensational TV hit. Meanwhile The Voice Karaoke app allows fans to belt out their own songs as preparation to audition for the show. There is even a voice console game that allows players to pretend to be in the show. The show is clearly doing fine by itself, so maybe some of the new ideas being touted should be left in the ideas stage and perhaps be brought back for the season thirty revival in 2042.

Reports that The Voice is to add a new judge and add a change to its format are greatly exaggerated. But, in the blur between real life and reality TV, there is nothing to say that in some years’ time, they might not be the best casting decisions. Who’s to say that one of the contestants of this year’s series might not then go on to run as President in twenty years. Stranger things have happened!