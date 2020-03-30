Best attractions outside Atlantic City

Atlantic City was not christened ‘America’s playground’ for no reason. Atlantic City offers various points of interest that will leave you sorted and satisfied enough to return for another visit.

From the Boardwalk and the many fascinating casinos to age-old historic landmarks and relics such as Lucy the Elephant, there is no greater escape for residents of the East Coast than hopping on a train down to Atlantic City.

But what if you have exhausted everything that there is to do in Atlantic City? When you want to take a break from all the sights and sounds that Atlantic City has to offer, you may want to consider exploring new places outside the city and around New Jersey as a whole.

Though the Garden State is one of the smallest in the country, it is a state well worth taking the time to discover. If you want to take in as much as you can in the time you have available, Atlantic City, as well as any one of the quaint harbor towns or resorts situated along New Jersey’s Atlantic Coast, offers an excellent jumping-off point.

AC is also a great base to explore the numerous attractions in and around New York City thanks to its first-rate public transit and myriad accommodation options. So, looking for things to do outside the Las Vegas of the East Coast? Here are the best attractions outside Atlantic City:

Experience the peculiar at the New Jersey Pine Barrens in Shamong

Most individuals only know Pine Barrens as the strange wasteland that you pass when heading out to the Shore. However, there is a lot more to uncover in this seemingly strange place if you are willing to dig a little deeper.

The Pine Barrens have long been associated with weird characters like pirates. Stories also run wild deep secrets hide among the many pine trees in the reserve. Take a guided tour that will allow you to appreciate the forest and its deep history.

See how government affairs are conducted at the New Jersey State House in Trenton

If you are looking for areas to explore around Atlantic City, then you should seriously consider Trenton as a possible destination. As the capital of New Jersey, Trenton has a nice mix of laid back adventures that consists of magnificent museums and wonderful parks. But it is the New Jersey State House that is a must-see.

Constructed in 1972, the State House is one of the most popular historic sites in the state. It stands as one of the only working capitols in the country, which means that it is home to countless government offices. Visitors can get guided tours of the most popular rooms in the building so that they can get a first-class view of how legislative and committee meetings are held.

According to Kate Huber, chief editor at NJGamblingFun, ‘’Trenton is situated not too far from Philly and New York and the influence of both these cities can be seen in not just the food and culture but the accent as well. So don’t be too surprised when you are offered a cup of ‘cawfee’ at one of the many beautiful restaurants that Newark has to offer.’’

Have the meal of your life at the Ironbound District in Newark

Newark is perhaps one of the last towns to be regarded as a travel destination. However, if you are looking to explore new areas outside Atlantic City, Newark is an excellent destination.

Deep at the heart of the state’s largest city is the Ironbound District. The Ironbound District has a heavy presence of the Portuguese and Spanish community, which provides for a very vibrant dining scene. One of the staples since 1926 is the Iberia Peninsula, which is frequented for its amazing atmosphere just as much as its incredible food.

Explore Hoboken on foot

Hoboken is home to some of the best attractions, restaurants, and events in the state. You will also enjoy some of the most stunning views of Manhattan in Hoboken; that alone is reason enough to stop by. To experience the best that the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour of the town.

Traverse the cobblestoned side streets and backstreets as you window shop and interact with the locals. After exploring the town on foot all afternoon, make a stopover at Carlo’s Bakery for some sweet treats. The bakery has become somewhat of a household name in the country over the years thanks to its appearance on TLC’s Cake Boss show.

Experience unique sculptures at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton Township

The Grounds for Sculpture has been flourishing since it opened its doors more than 25 years ago. The 42-acre art park has become an idyllic destination for art lovers from all over the world. The park is filled with more than 300 outdoor sculptures that have been created by local and international contemporary artists.

Located just a few miles outside Trenton, the garden draws in visitors of all ages from experienced artists to curious little ones. There are numerous fun surprises situated all over from little bridges and lotus ponds to massive out of this world sculptures. Whether you are 3 or 93, this outdoor museum has something exciting for everyone.

Final Thoughts

Though Atlantic City may be the star of the Garden State, there are plenty of things and attractions outside the city that are worth checking out. Here is the thing about the Garden State- within an hour’s (or two) drive from your accommodation, you can head out to just about any town or city.

The state’s humongous, and dare we say it-undervalued towns are home to some of the most remarkable hotels, restaurants, world-class museums, and heritage sites that tell stories of the past while painting a clear picture of the state’s future.

Not too far from Atlantic City is New York, which is always abuzz with a whirlwind of activity, and famous attractions at every turn that you will never have enough time to experience it all. As such, if you are in the market for things to do outside Atlantic City, then you will be spoilt for choice by what the state has to offer you.

