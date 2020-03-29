Beginner’s Guide to Probiotic Supplements & Good Bacteria for Digestion

Probiotics are living organisms that offer lots of health benefits. For these benefits to be felt, probiotics have to be ingested. Although probiotics are generally known to be bacteria, there are some yeasts that have the ability to play the role of probiotics. All things being equal, probiotics can be gotten when foods are prepared through bacteria fermentation. They can also be obtained from supplements.

How Microorganisms are Beneficial to the Guts

There are various types of microorganisms in the gut as seen on https://theprobioticsreview.com/. These microorganisms form a community known as microbiota. According to estimations, there are over 100 different types of microorganisms. Some of these microorganisms include viruses, yeasts, and bacteria. A lot of these microorganisms are located in the large intestine.

There are lots of functions performed by the gut flora. Some of these functions include the manufacture of B vitamins and vitamin K.

Probiotics Affect the Digestive Health

Probiotics have their effects on various parts of the body. One of their many effects is on digestive health. According to research, probiotics supplements have the ability to cause diarrhea associated with antibiotics.

More often than not, lots of people experience diarrhea after making use of antibiotics for an extended period. This diarrhea does not just exist while they are taking these drugs. They exist a long time after these drugs have been stopped.

Why does this happen?

The reason for this is quite straightforward. When antibiotics are taken, they destroy the natural bacteria which reside in the gut. When this happens, there is an alteration of the gut balance which ultimately makes it easy for harmful bacteria to live comfortably.

Furthermore, probiotics have the ability to fight irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). When they do this, they reduce bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

Probiotics Help with Weight Loss

Humans generally have the same organs regardless of what their body types are. However, people that are lean and those that are heavy do not have the same gut bacteria. According to studies, obese animals can drop weight through the fecal transplant of lean animals. Due to the above factors, it is believed that the bodyweight of humans is determined by their gut bacteria to a large extent. While this is still largely unconfirmed, it is believed that certain probiotic strains help with weight loss.

To prove this, 210 people with huge belly fat took the probiotic Lactobacillus gasseri on a daily basis in a space of 12 weeks. This resulted in a loss of belly fat by 8.5%. As soon as those that participated in this experiment stopped making use of probiotics, the belly fat came back in a space of 4 weeks. Furthermore, according to research, Bifido bacterium lactis and Lactobacillus are active in the prevention of weight loss and obesity.

Probiotics Help With the Heart

With probiotics, issues of heart diseases can be avoided. According to research, there are probiotic supplements that can alter heart heath markers favorably. Some of these bacteria include Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifido bacterium longum, and Lactobacillus acidophilus. In addition to helping the heart, probiotics are also beneficial to people with high blood pressure.

Probiotics Help with Constipation

Constipation is a condition in which people find it difficult to have a bowel movement. Also, when this bowel movement occurs, it is infrequent and hard. While it is not out of place for people to experience constipation every now and then, there are certain people that experience constipation very frequently.

Various people experience chronic constipation. However, this situation is more popular among adults that are bedridden and the elderly.

When constipation occurs, there are various ways to treat it. The average person makes use of stool softeners and laxatives when dealing with constipation. While stool softeners and laxatives are effective in dealing with constipation, lots of people now feel comfortable making use of probiotic supplements. According to various studies that have been carried out over the years, probiotic supplements are effective in helping people with constipation feel better. Although the traditional methods used in treating constipation are effective, they do not deal with bloating and abdominal fullness. Unlike the traditional methods of treating constipation, when probiotics are used in treating constipation, abdominal fullness, bloating, and belching are dealt with.

Probiotics Are Good for the Brain

The brain and the gut are strongly connected. While probiotics are known to work on the gut, that is not the only part of the body they work on. According to research, probiotics are very beneficial to people suffering from autism, depression, anxiety, poor memory, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

When probiotics are used in treating anxiety, they do not just help with general anxiety. They are also helpful when anxiety is related to a particular event.

How safe are Probiotics

To a large extent, probiotics are considered safe for the average person. While they are safe in the long run, there is a likelihood of experiencing a level of side effects as one just begins making use of probiotics. These side effects are usually digestion-related and include discomfort in the abdomen. This only lasts for a short time and should get better with time.

While the average person can make use of probiotics comfortably, probiotics should not be used by people with immune systems that are compromised. When used by people that are HIV positive, probiotics can cause infections. This is one reason, you should speak to your doctor before going ahead to make use of probiotics.

How to Get the Right Probiotics

Probiotics can be gotten from supplements and from certain foods. Let’s take a look at some of the foods that contain probiotics.

Yogurt

Yogurt is perhaps the most famous food that provides the body with probiotics. Although it is not the best source of probiotics, it can be said to be the most readily available source of probiotics.

Kombucha

This is a type of tea that offers the gut a good dose of probiotics. It has various appearances. It is sometimes green. Other times it is black.