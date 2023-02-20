“Who’s Your Daddy?” and More Security Verification Questions: Choices with a Contemporary Edge for 2023 Users

Author: Ken Hogarty Dr. Ken Hogarty, who lives in SF’s East Bay with his wife Sally, retired after a 46-year career as a high teacher and principal. Since, he has had stories, essays and comedy pieces published in Underwood, Sport Literate, Sequoia Speaks, Woman’s Way, Purpled Nails, Cobalt, the S.F. Chronicle, Points in Case, Glossy News, The Satirist, and Good Old Days. PO Box 84, Canyon, CA. 94516 Kenhogarty@gmail.com