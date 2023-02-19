OOHRAH! Alternative to Other Camp Lejeune Settlement TV Ambulance Chasers

Semper Fi! A refashioned Marine Hymn

From the Stalls of Montezuma’s Revenge,

To lying sweat-soaked near Tripoli with Dengue,

You’ve suffered much for the good ol’ U.S. of A;

If contaminated at Lejeune, time to make it pay.

A direct reflection of leadership at Camp Lejeune

Left you and yours singing a discordant, ugly tune.

You’ve given your all for the Red, White, and Blue,

But the last lines of the Marine Hymn ring too true:

“If the Army and the Navy [are only fit]

[To] Ever look on Heaven’s scenes [a bit],

They will find the streets are guarded

By [contaminated, dead] United States Marines.”

Marine Friends and Survivors:



I too wore a uniform paying glory to the U.S.A. [Upper East Side Boy Scout Troop #127].



Improvise, adapt, and overcome.



Let’s break the facts about this settlement down, Barney style:



As TV ads on every sporting event you watch have informed you, you’re eligible for disability benefits if you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August, 1953, through December, 1987, AND you didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge AND you or family (including buns in the oven) who lived on base have had a diagnosis of one of many presumptive conditions.



Mass tort law firms – the ambulance chasers who until recently trolled airwaves for victims of Catholic priests, the government, insured motorists, health practitioners, law enforcement personnel, or other deep pocket sources — have recently flooded all media to ferret out Camp Lejeune clients for their own nefarious purposes.



Do they care about you? No, they’re interested in qualifiers because recent Biden administration-enabled decisions ensure there is no requirement to prove negligence among Lejeune water-contaminated personnel, practically ensuring they’ll get a big cut of what’s owed you.



As you say in the Corps, signing on with these con-men would be “good initiative; bad judgment.”

“Who’s Your Daddy? Legal Associates” offers a BAMCIS alternative, modeled on that Marine leadership practice: “Begin planning, arrange reconnaissance, make reconnaissance, complete the planning, issue the order, and supervise.” We will not skate in getting our job done for you, and you won’t feel ninja-punched or treated like a jarhead.



Other “Semper I [and fuck the other guy] Law Networks” will offer to help you if you have clearcut presumptive conditions (bladder, breast, kidney, lung, liver, esophageal cancers; Parkinson’s; Leukemia; miscarriage; etc.).

We’ll march the extra click for you. Even if you don’t think you or your family have a presumptive condition, or symptoms that might point to one, consider family behavior over the years, carefully and objectively.

One recognized presumptive condition is NEUROBEHAVIORAL EFFECTS. Such effects may include poor memory and concentration, dementia, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia, fatigue, motor problems, and other cognitive problems that DIVORCE YOU FROM

REALITY.

“Whose Your Daddy?” Legal Eagles have devised a simple questionnaire to determine if you may be eligible to collect a 30% settlement (we’ll work hard for our 70%) because you or the relative seeking collection is divorced from reality — if you’ll excuse the bluntness, bat-shit crazy, a neurobehavioral effect if there ever was one.

20 Questions to Determine Potential Eligibility

Even though you avoided cancer, or other such nefarious maladies, positive questionnaire answers below indicate you’d still be a good prospect to claim a handout. And, we’ll crawl in that foxhole right next to you during the entire battle to get money due you and us.

IF YOU, OR ELIGIBLE SPOUSE OR PROGENY, ANSWER “YES” TO FIVE OR MORE OF THESE QUESTIONS, contact us directly at the number or email address on the next page (above our too tiny to read disclaimer) ASAP: