“Who Is Bobby Joe?” World Premiere in SIX HOURS! Join us on the live chat!

   Published Date: April 19, 2020  Leave a Comment on “Who Is Bobby Joe?” World Premiere in SIX HOURS! Join us on the live chat!

“Who Is Bobby Joe?” World Premiere in SIX HOURS! Join us on the live chat! Today at 6:00pm Pacific Time. Get ready to get your enjoy on!

Six hours until the premiere, can you believe it?

Go to YouTube to set a reminder and watch the movie.

Today’s my son’s birthday, so drop by the comments and wish him a happy one.

He looks just like me, you wouldn’t even believe it. A spittin’ image!

You know what you get if you eat 3.14159265359 slices of cake for your birthday?

Before I tell you the punchline, you should watch the video because I totally nailed it to 11 digits like that with an A-Grade of 92%.

What you get is diabetes. That’s too much pi.

In honor of my being a father, let me share a dad joke with you.

You can catch diseases from bats, birds, pigs, cows, but not anteaters. Know why?

Because they’re full of anty-bodies.

Six more hours folks!

So I sure do hope you’ll come and check it out on www.YouTube.com/GlossyNews tonight at 6:00pm Pacific Time and join the live chat. It’s gonna be fun!

