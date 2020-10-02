Big Companies That Are the Biggest Sponsors to the Sporting Industry

Being associated with one of the biggest forms of entertainment is actually one of the best ways that you can market your product and create brand awareness. Which is why machines à sous en ligne de goldenrivieracasino software providers have brought in sports-themed slot games.

But, the world has a “you scratch my back I scratch yours” policy. Therefore the companies will sponsor the matches, clothing, and so much more in return of the advertisement. Here are some of the biggest names we often see on the clothes, stadium board and other places during a match.

Pepsi

Pepsi has become one of the most popular brands when it comes to the soft drink production industry. This might be due to the fact that sports watchers get to see them on most of the major games that they will be watching. You can find the name at the major sporting tournaments that will be taking part around the world.

Coca- Cola

There is strong competition between Pepsi and Coca Cola hence we are not shocked that Coca Cola is following closely behind. The company has been there for a really long time, and in that time it has also been sponsoring sports as well. For example, its first sponsorship was that of the 1928 Olympics. After that, it went on to sponsor a lot of sporting events.

Samsung

A lot of FIFA watchers are used to their favourite teams like Chelsea wearing Samsung branded jerseys. But, you can also get to find it at other sporting events including Basketball, volleyball and baseball. But, the company sponsors a lot of the big league events mainly, one good example of them is the Major Baseball League.

Puma

Considering that it makes sportswear it is a lot easier for this company to sponsor the teams with what to wear while advertising their brands as well. The sportswear company was also sponsoring the most famous track athlete in the world, Usain Bolt.