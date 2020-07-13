Trumpisms 10.0 by Richard Seltzer

335

Satan is a great composer.

His sin-phonies are epic.

Especially his Trumplandia in B Flat Minor.

336

Millions of teenagers

are now having a premature

senior moment —

their gradu-wait-ion ceremony.

337

An apt quote from Oliver Wendell Holmes:

“We have a special mask we wear for each friend.”

How long will it be before that’s the basis

for an online business?

338

Legally, what happens when you break a stay-at-home order?

The police show up with a search quarant.

339

The virus spreads through the air,

especially through speech.

So as part of the effort to go back to “normal”

we should all learn sign language

and take lessons from mimes.

340

Trump and Barr believe in

the Tool of Law —

using the law as a weapon

against their enemies.

341

Politics —

the nation’s pisstime.

342

News flash —

Cyanide prevents coronavirus.

If you’re dead, you can’t get infected.

Somebody please tell Trump and Pence.

343

In recognition of Trump’s

medical acumen,

McDonald’s should rename

the Big Mac

the Big Quack.

344

Trump just won

an Obie,

for his convincing Off-Broadway performance

as a morbidly obese zombie.

345

Trump must be a mammal.

He totally sucks.

346

Like the eagle,

Trump deserves respect,

as the national bird brain.

347

Trump unmasked.

Everything we need to know

we learned in nursery rhyme school.

His name is Trumpelstiltskin.

348

“My God! This is a nightmare!”

“No. It’s a nightstallion. That’s far worst.”

“Then geld him. Quick!”

349

William Barr is in charge of

the Department of Just-is-fication,

defending what just is

and turning justice into fiction,

a novel idea.

350

Trump just lost lots of supporters

who are passionately against contraception.

They heard he supports the use rubber bullets.

351

I believe Trump will be gone before November.

A friend of mine laments that Pence would be worse.

I told him,

“You’re incorrigible.

And in times like these we need lots of corrige.”

352

What does Pence think?

Does Pence think?

In times of crisis, his voice is like the sound of a tree falling in a forest when there is no one around to hear it.

353

Trump depends on his base.

He caters to his base.

He is totally base,

the lowest of the low.

354

Trump believes in freedom.

Freedom from knowledge.

Freedom from morals.

He loves being both free and dumb.

355

“I’m glad you are wearing a mask,

but why only one glove?”

Like the government,

my left hand doesn’t know

what my right hand is doing.

356

I’m sure Trump had the needs of the people in mind

when he built a new Wailing Wall

around the White House

where citizens can leave

prayers for the salvation of the nation.

357

Due to the plague, 1593-1594 London theaters and large gatherings had to shut down (except church services.)

Sound familiar?

They also killed off cats and dogs, not realizing that rats spread the disease.

Rats are the problem today, too —

the infestation of rats in the White House.

358

Transformational thinking —

paper ballot

becomes pay per ballot

a new tax.

I wouldn’t put it past him.

359

Plausible rumor ripe for spreading —

Trump wants to rename the White House,

the White Man’s House.

360

Trump has lost all credibility even with his own base.

He went into the bunker and then came out of it.

He’s totally debunked.

361

Trump is a professional poll dancer.

But soon he will be stripped of his power.

362

How many polls does it take to change a president?

Just one.

In November.

363

Trump’s NDAs

are part of his

don’t mask

don’t tell

policy.

364

There is no need for Tulsa attendees

to sign waivers asserting that they will not hold

the Trump campaign responsible

for anyone catching the virus at the rally.

By precedent, Trump has established that

he is totally irresponsible.

365

White lies matter.

366

I’m imagining a cartoon with Trump putting a lighter to the Constitution and saying, “You’re fired!”

367

Fake news —

Trump blames TV networks for

the spread of cornonavirus,

because they’re common carriers.

368

The favorite drink of the healthconscious —

Maskerade

369

Do Catholics wear massks?

370

Coronavirus is airborne and goes much farther than six feet when you talk or sing or cough or when the wind blows.

I suspect that insects are the only creatures for whom six feet is enough.

371

After Trump’s finances and resignation

the best news will be the ex-pence report.

372

Trump is certainly well informed about the greatest threat this country faces,

since he himself is that threat.

373

Classes offered in

how to be a curmudgeon

how to become such an ornery bastard

that no one will want to be near you.

The surest, safest way to social distance.

374

99%?

Trump probably made up that statistic on the fly,

inspired by the muse medicine —

Hypocritus.

Long ago, he took the Hypocritical Oath.

375

Given Trump’s words and actions

and their consequences,

I wouldn’t be surprised

if he is collecting a bounty

for every American who dies of the pandemic,

with a bonus for school kids.