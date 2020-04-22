The weirdest Slots games around

The sheer variety of games you can find in an online casino is certainly more impressive than its land-based counterpart, even the likes of mega Vegas or Macau can’t compare. There’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or expertise. But where online casinos really thrive is the vast range of Slots games available, with themes that could surpass your wildest imagination. Some themes are more popular than others, think film and TV, or Irish and Asian-inspired titles. But there are so many fantasy-themed games too, and some others which are, well, a little strange! If you’re bored of normal, here are some of the weirdest games out there you need to sink your teeth into.

Cupcake Space Unicorns

This game is exactly what it says on the tin. If you were ever wondering what you’d get if you combined baked goods, mythical creatures and an unknown world, now you know. The graphics are pretty crazy, with colourful characters and sickly-sweet scenes. Piloted by a pair of unicorns, drift away to a faraway land – a world of lollipops, gum drops and cupcakes. No, you’re definitely not dreaming, it’s Cupcake Space Unicorns!

EggOMatic

As strange as robotic chicks and eggs sound, this slot game actually features some great bonuses and pay-outs. Okay, so the robots running along the top of the screen on a conveyer belt are slightly distracting, but it doesn’t detract from the game in any way. The free spins feature can see you rewarded with up to 50 extra goes at one time, offering generous pay-outs. Extra spins can be awarded from the conveyer eggs, as well as other bonuses such as expanding rooster wilds, cash pay-outs or surprise eggs. Excuse the pun, but this game’s cracking!

Invaders from Planet Moolah

You’ll find games about animals, more specifically farm animals, and you’ll find Slots centred around aliens and outer space. But Invaders from Planet Moolah combines the two for an out-of-this-world adventure. A unique game with cascading reels, which see all symbols fall from above – but when you land a winning combination, the cows in the spaceships above use their laser beams to zap more symbols and create even more winning combinations. There’s also the invasion bonus, which allows you to win up to 50 free spins. If you’re hoping to land a sky-fall win, this is the game for you.

Machine Gun Unicorn

If the unicorn game above was far too sweet for you, you’ll love this bizarre title. Again, featuring our favourite mythical creatures, this slot contains another element of fantasy – zombies. The pastel fairytale-inspired backdrop is about as cute as this game gets – because it’s all about the unicorns fighting against the zombies. The key to the game is landing the machine gun unicorn to activate the Symbol Bonus feature. If you hit it at the same time as the zombie heads in jars, the unicorn will destroy them – and the more jars you destroy, the more you win!

—

There you have it – four of the weirdest games out there. Which one caught your eye and have you played a game we’ve missed that’s even stranger? Leave a comment below.