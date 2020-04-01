Guide to Welding Sydney & NSW

When you weld two different pieces of metal together, it is going to form a very permanent bond by taking the metals and melting them to their melting point. Once they have reached this particular temperature, they are then mixed together and cooled, where they will come out being a single piece of metal. It is going to be this exact type of bond that will be stronger than any other type of bond out there, including soldering, which is a bond that can be reversed.

While the welding techniques and the processes of welding are going to be purely independent upon what the application is going to be, they are going to include the type of metal that is going to be used in the weld, as well as how much skill and experience the person welding them has. Here is everything that you need to know about the different types of welds that you can use to weld metal.

The MIG Weld

An MIG weld (also referred to as a metal inert gas weld), is going to be one of the more basic types of welds and the best one for beginners at welding to get started doing. This type of weld is also known as a GMAW (gas metal arc welding) weld as you can see on finconinstallations.com.au. This type of weld is going to provide a type of electric arc, which is essentially going to be the creating of an electrical circuit that will run through the metal objects that you will be welding together, as well as a welding wire which is going to act as the electrode for this circuit.

Once the welding wire begins to touch the metal objects that you wish to weld together, the electrical circuit will then be complete. The wire will then need to be removed from the metal objects a short distance, which will in turn cause an electrical arc to form, heating up to multiple thousands of degrees. The metal wire will then start to melt, melting the two metal objects as well. A pool will then be created, allowing all of the three different metals to merge together as one.

The TIG Weld

The TIG weld, or the tungsten inert gas weld, is going to require much more skill than the MIG weld, but it will give you much more precision when done correctly. Also referred to as GTAW (gas tungsten arc weld), is very popular when it comes to welding objects made of aluminum and alloys.

While the TIG weld is going to be very similar to that of the MIG weld, with the TIG weld, there will be no consumable wire required as the electrode that will be used is going to be a tungsten metal rod that is within the welding gun. For this type of weld, you will need to hold the welding gun in one of your hands, the other hand being required to feed the filler rod. Once this is done, all of the three metals will then melt and pool up, solidifying together as they cool off.