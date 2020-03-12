Song to the Tyrant (Inspired by Ancient Wisdom)

Some of us remember the old ways…
BUN DUNG BABYLON!
Behold my wrath and do ye tremble!
Not one soul, howe’er so nimble,
So fleet of foot, so swift of wing
E’en Gilgamesh to whom myriad maidens lusty paeans ring
Can dare to stand aright before my throne
Nay! All must bow, to I, and I alone!
Nebuchadnezzar am I, the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords
All nations, bowed and broken, fall before my hordes
I have no maker, and no creator, self-generate Emperor I
Thought all mere mortal flesh is born to bloom and die
Yet I, great Sovereign of a thousand lands
Ne’er shall I not once surrender to yon tombfellow’s iron bands
I rule the earth, I gaze the sea
None there are alike to me
Nor Pharaoh with his mighty hand
Nor Nimrod, first prince of all the land
Nor Cain nor Lamech, nor piddling Philistine
Can be ascribed such lustrous fate, such gloried destiny as mine!
Pish! Away! Those who piss against a wall
I am your maker, your creator, and my mighty arm, We shall encompass all
Tell me, O maggots, O thirsting wretches , O pitiful foundlings of the barren earth
Was e’er a mightier tyrant, despot, a giver of gifts sublime
Ever brought to hallowed birth
Was e’er a greater name above all names,
Than MINE?
O unfortunate pauper! What boots it thee
If thine hubris, thine infernal pride serve only to bray forth thine infamy
To a higher Monarch still, whose glory he never once will share
Then abase thy self, all-humbled, benuded, bare,
Avaunt! Away and shiver, in reprobate abandonment’s hellish frost
For none shall ever take upon themselves the Name of Power
Except that, in all humility and self-sacrifice, they kneel in prayer,
In fear and trembling, to count the cost
But now forever, O brute of brutes, thy paltry kingdom
With thy once so radiant and resplendent soul
Is se’enfold lost!
