How is luxury wedding furniture different from regular furniture?

Brides and grooms up and down the UK will be praying for an ease in the lockdown restrictions as soon as possible, with weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic having been postponed or – worse still – cancelled. Let’s hope that we can all get back to some sense of normality soon!

If you’ve decided that you need to hire furniture for a wedding, then the good news is that there’s plenty of place where you can do so. Of course, there are some that are better than others, but your first port of call is deciding whether you need to hire luxury wedding furniture or more affordable wedding furniture for hire. You might think ‘a chair is a chair’, but you couldn’t be more wrong. Especially if you are planning a high-end luxury wedding in a city centre wedding venue in the middle of London, for instance, you’ll want to be hiring the best furniture rental items to achieve the stylish look you are aiming for.

So, what makes luxury wedding furniture different from regular furniture? In essence, there are 3 main factors to consider here.

The styling

When it comes to furniture hire, without doubt the biggest factor is the styling, or ‘how it looks’. Luxury, glamour weddings are all about the WOW factor and how this can be achieved when guests first arrive at your luxury wedding venue. Yes, it’s true to say that this achieved by the interaction of All the various elements, of which the furniture is only one. The venue itself, the interior decor, flowers, lighting and other aspects of your wedding have to be right, and you’ll to need to hire on-trend furniture that looks the part to complement your lavish set-up.

Look on Pinterest or in any glossy wedding magazine, and you’ll see Chiavari chairs and banqueting tables. These would be classed as affordable furniture hire more so than luxury furniture hire. When we talk of luxury wedding furniture hire in London, for instance, we’re thinking of Louis chairs and crystal white dining tables, rather than banqueting table and chair hire. We’re thinking of modern stools and poseur tables for your bar area, and even luxury leather sofas and armchairs for areas to relax within your venue. These are all examples of wedding furniture which enables you to create a luxury finish through product styling.

The finish

It’s fair to say that it’s no good hiring luxury wedding furniture only for it to arrive in poor condition. The styling and finish of your luxury furniture for weddings go hand-in-hand with each other. The best furniture hire companies will look after all their furniture but even more so when it comes to these high-end furniture pieces because they cost more to buy in the first place!

The price

Like anything else, the old adage of ‘you get what you pay for’ applies to luxury wedding furniture as much as it does to anything else in life. If you’re looking for affordable wedding furniture to hire, then you won’t be in the same market as luxury wedding furniture. It all depends upon the overall finish you are trying to achieve. And most brides and grooms who hire luxury wedding furniture will testify that it is money well spent, as it provides the all-important WOW factor and contributes to the overall memorability of their wedding.

So, whether it’s luxury furniture hire for weddings you need or you’re in the market for more affordable wedding furniture, the choice is yours. There’s no hard and fast rules here, nor is one ‘better’ than the other. Hire furniture that works for you and your wedding plans, whether it’s in a Central London luxury wedding venue or in a tipi or barn, the message is clear – enjoy your special day, and many congratulations!