Fairy Tales by, Andersen and Carroll, were rather mild,

because they were written, to be read by a child.

Then there was, Perrault, you’ll remember him,

but all other stories, were rather Grimm.

First, we can settle,

for “Hansel and Gretel”.

Or, perhaps we should try at least

to spare a thought for, that “Beauty and the Beast”.

What about the cat who fought off the brutes,

we know him now as the , “Puss in the Boots”.

Then the one about a girl looking for her fella,

whose step sisters knew her as, “Cinderella”.

If you go down to the forest and look under the leaves,

you’ll find, “Ali Baba and all of those Thieves”.

Then wait by the stream and hide in the shade

and with luck, up will pop, “The Little Mermaid”

Whilst in the forest, I guess I should,

not forget the wolf and, “Red Riding Hood”.

However, it’s true as I recall,

“Snow White’, is the saddest of them all.

Standing outside the photographers, she started to hum,

that, “Some Day My Prints Will Come”.