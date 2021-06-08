Ugears Wooden Puzzles: a New Level of Your Creativity

Each UGears model has basic mechanical elements and is made exclusively from first-class wood. All components of UGears mechanical models are pre-cut, and they can be easily removed from the wooden board in which they are supplied.

3d puzzles for adults are easy to assemble like jigsaw puzzles, without glue or special tools. Toothpicks are used for each model (included in the set). And to smooth different gears, it is recommended to use wax. Each mechanical puzzle also comes with a full-color instruction booklet. In addition, the instructions for each model are comprehensive enough to allow even an inexperienced hobbyist to assemble the model. Different parts are numbered, and pictures refer to each element. No matter which model you are assembling, Hurdy Gurdy, Treasure Box, or any of the other 90 models in the range, all the steps are clearly defined, and special markings show what you need to pay particular attention to.

Production

A special laser process is used to cut out the individual pieces of wooden puzzles so that they fit together perfectly. The components themselves are also made from sustainably grown wood from European forests, which ensures impeccable product quality.

Mechanics

Even though each model kit looks like a floor figure at first glance, there is a sophisticated mechanism behind it, which is self-propelled inside. So, you don’t need batteries or similar external energy sources to set the models in motion ­ they are completely mechanical.

Ideas

UGears wooden model kits for adults help to organize your thoughts, relieve stress, and regain control of your emotions. UGears 3d puzzles are not only suitable for self-assembly; they also prove to be an ideal gift for special occasions. All wooden puzzles are nice souvenirs for friends and colleagues.

Advantages at a glance:

UGears 3d wooden puzzles for adultsstand for unique 3D wooden construction kits from European manufacturing

Easy assembly ­ all components are already laser cut and ready to assemble