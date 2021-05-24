I bought two paintings recently,
one of a park, one of a tree.
As the price was very fair,
I bought another of a bear.
On returning to my car,
I saw the painters name …….Renoir.
My heart then jumped with glee,
I had practically obtained them free.
My eye had a special glint,
they must be worth, at least a mint.
To a dealer I hurried for advice,
all I wanted was a price.
He examined them with a careful eye,
then turned to me and just asked, “Why?”.
Over the name with mocking finger,
did his hand slowly linger.
My heart suddenly filled with dread,
I saw Renoir’s first name was……Fred.