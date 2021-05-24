I bought two paintings recently,

one of a park, one of a tree.

As the price was very fair,

I bought another of a bear.

On returning to my car,

I saw the painters name …….Renoir.

My heart then jumped with glee,

I had practically obtained them free.

My eye had a special glint,

they must be worth, at least a mint.

To a dealer I hurried for advice,

all I wanted was a price.

He examined them with a careful eye,

then turned to me and just asked, “Why?”.

Over the name with mocking finger,

did his hand slowly linger.

My heart suddenly filled with dread,

I saw Renoir’s first name was……Fred.