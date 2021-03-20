Three reasons why leaving the house is overrated

The outside world is full of singing birds, beautiful nature, and the sounds of people enjoying their lives – it makes you sick, doesn’t it?

For years, people have been going on about how great things are outside. Have they even seen the Discovery Channel? The outside world looks pretty rough to me. Let’s face it, with all the rent we pay, it makes sense to stay inside and enjoy life on the couch.

So, for what other reasons is leaving the house overrated?

Everything you want is inside

What are the top things people value most in life? TV, phone, food, pets, and, oh yeah, family. Luckily for us, these all can be found inside. Apparently, in the outside world, there are things called “casinos”, “restaurants”, and “movie theatres”. But we live in the future now and we can enjoy all these things from home.

Take casinos, for example. As this source tells us, we can get casinos online via our phones so we can easily find bonuses, play poker, and join live casinos all from our living rooms. And the best part is, pants are optional. As for eating at restaurants and watching movies, we can order takeout and stream films online – with the added extra of not have to listen to other people rustling their popcorn all the way through. It’s a definite win.

Source: Unsplash

People

Enough said. But if we need to explain it anymore, you smile at people then you’re ‘weird’, you don’t smile at people then you’re a ‘jerk’. At the same time, if people don’t acknowledge your existence in general, then they clearly don’t know awesome when they see it.

What’s that thing about when people walk incredibly close to you? Or listen to their music way too loudly? Because apparently everyone wants to hear “The Best Of Nickelback” album blazing through someone else’s tinny headphones on the way to the grocery store.

People do the most annoying things (which really should be a TV show on cable), as this information here proves. If this isn’t enough for you to realize leaving the house is overrated, then hopefully the next point will convince you.

Source: Unsplash

The sun is too bright

Not only this but the rain is too wet, and the wind is too blowy. Inside, has either heating or air conditioning, so you can choose your own season, whereas outside is either humid and sweaty with way too many people in string vests. Or it’s so cold that not only will your car not start, and you end up making polite conversation with the neighbor you hate, but you end up sneezing so much that frankly, you’re an embarrassment to yourself.

Depending on where you live in the country, this might not be the case everywhere, but still, inside is where your fridge is – and that’s where the food lives. And with Death Valley reaching highs of 130 degrees as this resource here shows, I’ll stick to my inside chair, thank you very much (like, literally, I’ll physically stick to my chair because it’s so hot).

Source: Unsplash

Is there much more to say? Inside we have electronics, people we like, and controlled temperature. Outside there is the general population, weather, and bees. I know my choice.