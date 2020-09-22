The Modeling And Acting Career Of Michael Everest DeMarco New Orleans

Young children around the world have aspirations of becoming something in Hollywood. For Michael Everest DeMarco, that dream became a reality for the New Orleans native. Although he stepped away from acting a bit in the most recent years, becoming an actor before the age of 18 still had a significant impact on the rest of his life.

Making The Most Of An Opportunity

Michael Everest DeMarco and his family knew that it was an uphill battle for any youngster to a breakthrough in Hollywood. With no connections in the industry, he had to rely on his looks, confidence, and acting to build up an opportunity. DeMarco is the first to admit that he did benefit some from his ethnic background and darker features, but he still stood out amongst a competitive crowd to get opportunities in the end.

His first real break came in Golden Boy. He landed the leading character role as Joe Bonaparte, and he received rave reviews for his inaugural performance. Many were shocked in the industry to find out that this was his first real opportunity in Hollywood, which led to new opportunities shortly after.

The next major opportunity for DeMarco came as the Duke of Buckingham in King Richard III. He was able to show quite a bit of character depth in this role, showing early on that he could play many different parts without an issue. This was the start of developing a very consistent run in Hollywood by delivering quality, professional performances at such a young age.

Theater is without question challenging, but many decide to later make the transition depending on their end goals. The film seemed like the next logical step for DeMarco, and that became his obsession after having success in theater.

The Transition From Theater To Film

Up to this point, theater was the calling card for DeMarco. He wanted to do more than that, and film became his next focus. Making the transition from theater to film is a lot more challenging than most think. It includes a lot of new skills to develop fully, and a different approach altogether.

Getting the proper training to go with any natural talent is essential. DeMarco enrolled in method acting training at the Actor’s Studio in Los Angeles. Coached by Sal Dano, it not only helped hone his theater acting, but it prepared him for film opportunities. All of a sudden, those auditions started to turn into callbacks.

The first memorable role for DeMarco came in the movie Over the Line in 1992. He also landed a spot in The Fine Stallion, which helped build credibility in the early stages. Without hard work behind the scenes, it is nearly impossible to land roles like this at such a young age.

Staying Grounded During A Rise In Hollywood

Having success as a child and young adult can go to the head of some individuals. Michael Everest DeMarco found ways always to stay incredibly grounded despite his success. That has led to a successful career outside of acting as well, and many he works within philanthropy are surprised to hear his incredible journey. They have no idea that the man so humble and willing to give back has seen the life of Hollywood from such a unique angle.

Acting might not be his only passion, and perhaps he has missed out on some opportunities due to other commitments. With that said, DeMarco is very confident in everything he has been able to accomplish so far in life. Whether it is providing entertainment or giving back, the impact he has made on others is hard to measure accurately.