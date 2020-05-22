Trumpisms and Virusisms 9

285

In this time of crisis,

lack of execution at the federal level

is costing lives

We should start

by executing

Trump first.

286

Masks with identity and personality?

In the new normal will you order custom masks online?

Virus-protecting, but in your own image and/or any other image you might want,

a hundred for $10.

Every day a Halloween masquerade.

287

How to arm a geddon —

Undermine preparedness,

ignore warnings,

call a pandemic a hoax,

hinder states that try to defend themselves,

stir up hatred and resistance to safety measures.

Trump is good at it.

288

Future sex in the new normal —

Participants wear full-body transparent condoms

and practice touch-sensitive total intimacy

without direct contact.

We have so much to look forward to.

289

The Coronavirus Waltz —

step, two three

turn, sit, a

djust screen enlarge image,

smile.

Assure her that you love her with a love that is virtual

and, by necessity, virtuous as well.

290

Sequestered together, endlessly,

the simplest disagreement became a major argument.

Then one morning they found two packages on the kitchen table.

One from him to her, the other from her to him.

Inside each was a one-word note — “Up”

They had each given “Up”

291

“How can you date in a time of social distancing?”

“Easy. I checked my DNA on ancestry and 23andme.”

“How does that work?”

“They help me connect with distant cousins.”

292

Having accidentally teleported to the 21st century,

Stanley looked for Livingstone online.

And when he found him, he greeted him,

“Livingstone, I Zoom.”

293

I finally got

disposal gloves and

disposable masks.

Now I need to get a large supply of

disposable income.

294

Why aren’t companies distributing masks

with their logos and ads printed on them?

295

Puff the magic blanket

lived in my bed

and frolicked in pandemic mist

in a land called stuck at home.

296

Suggestion:

Series of early reading books for home schooling,

starting with

“Run, nose, run…”

297

A covert operation

carried out by

nine teens

led to the pandemic.

Hence the name.

298

Biden should offer free masks for all,

with the label

Restore America’s health.

Vote Biden.

299

Due to a typo in his online grocery order

instead of snacks.

he got snakes.

300

Surgeons, doctors and nurses are

officers in this war against coronovirus.

When I see one, I’m tempted to say,

“Yes, Surge.

Whatever you want, Surge.”

301

The play-g

isn’t much fun to play.

302

If ultraviolet light work doesn’t work,

try ultraviolet heavy.

If disinfectant doesn’t work,

try dish infectant.

Or just eat bull shit.

303

Who doubts the existence of alien life?

We see Trump on television every day.

304

Another name of stimulus checks —

play-g dough.

305

Trump’s goal in life —

to leave the world a bitter place.

306

Imagine the magnitude of our progress

in just a few years

going from occupy Wall Street

to occupy yourself.

307

Donny has great presidents of mind.

Not constrained by common sense,

he thinks outside the box.

Hence his slogan,

“The box stops here.”

308

When you have an infestation of lie-ce,

nitpicking is necessary.

309

Cheer up.

Remember,

you win some,

you awe some.

310

“I’m looking forward to when restaurants reopen.

I finally want to try a naked one.”

“Naked?”

“Yes, of course.

The buffet.”

311

How do oysters and clams combat

the spread of coronavirus?

Sea shell distancing.

312

He’s a true patriot.

Since the beginning of the pandemic,

he’s been taking social disdancing lessons.

313

News flash:

Latest poll —

100% of Trump supporters

who have died of coronavirus

do not plan to vote for him in November.

314

We live in a time of negativity and uncertainty.

No one wants to test positive.

315

The new Trump appointee

filled his sink with talcum powder

and repeated over and over:

2 + 2 = 5

He was practicing speaking truth to powder,

but didn’t want to seem like a smartass.

316

The native was confused by the theological arguments

of those who sought to convert his people.

Until he met a preacher’s daughter

who taught him

the missionary position.

317

Trump loves tests.

He’s pro tests.

He suppports all kinds of protests.

318

A young lady is binge-eating to fight the pandemic.

She is thereby flattening her curves

and encouraging social distancing.

319

Why did Trump hire the Lone Ranger?

Because he has a silver bullet.

320

News flash:

Trump pardoned Cain for killing Abel.

(Never trash a good hitman.

You never know when you might need his services.)

321

For many, rent is due May 1.

A simple way for Congress to fix that problem,

at no cost to the government.

Change the calendar.

Insert 12 new months.

Name them after senators if that will help get it passed.

Rename May 2021 as May 2020.

322

May Day! May Day!

Mr. Anyone is drowsy, depressed,

distanced from everyone

including himself.

Now he hopes that online gambling

will make things bettor.

323

Hearing that personal grooming businesses

were opening in Georgia,

Mr. Anyone drove a thousand miles to

get a manicure.

He didn’t know what women were going to do,

but he needed a cure pronto.

324

This year will be renamed

as the beginning of the Post-Pandemic Era —

1 PPE.

325

Ginsburg’s Gallic War —

She came, she saw, she conquered.

Trump’s response — The gall of the woman…

326

Self-isolating as they knew they should

the would-be beachgoers

surfed online and

prayed to Sand Peter and Sand Paul

and sang, “We shell overcome.”

327

Words needed to express our pandemic experience.

“Lockation” where you will be for the duration.

“Lockmate” your partner for the duration.

328

Interminable

internment

feels like

interment.

329

I’m thinking of becoming a doctor

when this ends,

if it ends.

With all this experience with

masks and gloves and disinfectant washing,

I must be more than half-way there.

330

He dreamed of squadrons of viruses

at basic training,

singing

“I wanna be an airborne ranger,

Live the life of guts and danger…”

331

Why did Santa shop at a sex boutique?

He needed shocking stuffers.

332

In ancient times,

when a plague struck,

the emperor issued a

stay at Rome order.

333

The nation’s monetary policy

should not be determined solely by the Fed.

The UnFed and the FedUp also deserve a voice.

334

When Trump is crowned king,

he’ll hold a coronanation ceremony,

with a much bigger audience than his inauguration,

because the ghosts of those he has killed will attend.